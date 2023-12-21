Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Live blog for 21 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

DOMS INDUSTRIES stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -4.01 %. The stock closed at 1330.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1277.5 per share. Investors should monitor DOMS INDUSTRIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DOMS INDUSTRIES Stock Price Today

DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, DOMS INDUSTRIES opened at 1262.05 and closed at 1330.85. The stock reached a high of 1284.6 and a low of 1224.4. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1434.25 and the 52-week low was 1302.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 78963 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Live :DOMS INDUSTRIES closed at ₹1330.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for DOMS INDUSTRIES was 78,984 shares, and the closing price was 1,330.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.