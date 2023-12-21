DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Live blog for 21 Dec 2023

DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, DOMS INDUSTRIES opened at ₹1262.05 and closed at ₹1330.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1284.6 and a low of ₹1224.4. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1434.25 and the 52-week low was ₹1302.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 78963 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.