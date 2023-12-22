Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Today Live Updates : DOMS INDUSTRIES sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

DOMS INDUSTRIES stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 1330.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1351.7 per share. Investors should monitor DOMS INDUSTRIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DOMS INDUSTRIES Stock Price Today

DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Today : On the last day, DOMS INDUSTRIES opened at 1262.05 and closed at 1330.85. The stock reached a high of 1367.3 and a low of 1224.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1434.25 and the 52-week low is 1302.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 227,093 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Today :DOMS INDUSTRIES trading at ₹1351.7, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹1330.85

The current stock price of DOMS INDUSTRIES is 1351.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.57, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 20.85, suggesting a positive movement.

22 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Live :DOMS INDUSTRIES closed at ₹1330.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DOMS INDUSTRIES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 227,093. The closing price for the shares was 1,330.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.