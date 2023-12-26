DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Today Live Updates : DOMS INDUSTRIES Stocks Plummet in Latest Trading Session

DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Today : On the last day, DOMS INDUSTRIES opened at ₹1360 and closed at ₹1351.7. The stock had a high of ₹1365.95 and a low of ₹1293.05. The market capitalization is not available. The 52-week high is ₹1434.25 and the 52-week low is ₹1224.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 63,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.