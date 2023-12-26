DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Today Live Updates : DOMS INDUSTRIES Stocks Plummet in Latest Trading Session

DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Today : On the last day, DOMS INDUSTRIES opened at ₹1360 and closed at ₹1351.7. The stock had a high of ₹1365.95 and a low of ₹1293.05. The market capitalization is not available. The 52-week high is ₹1434.25 and the 52-week low is ₹1224.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 63,384 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of DOMS INDUSTRIES is ₹1275.85. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -29.2, suggesting a significant decline.
The current data for DOMS INDUSTRIES stock shows that the price is ₹1305.05. There has been a percent change of -3.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -46.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for DOMS INDUSTRIES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,384. The closing price of the stock was ₹1351.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!