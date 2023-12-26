Hello User
DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Today Live Updates : DOMS INDUSTRIES Stocks Plummet in Latest Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

DOMS INDUSTRIES stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 1305.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1275.85 per share. Investors should monitor DOMS INDUSTRIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DOMS INDUSTRIES Stock Price Today

DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Today : On the last day, DOMS INDUSTRIES opened at 1360 and closed at 1351.7. The stock had a high of 1365.95 and a low of 1293.05. The market capitalization is not available. The 52-week high is 1434.25 and the 52-week low is 1224.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 63,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST DOMS INDUSTRIES share price NSE Live :DOMS INDUSTRIES trading at ₹1275.85, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹1305.05

As of the current data, the stock price of DOMS INDUSTRIES is 1275.85. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -29.2, suggesting a significant decline.

26 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Today :DOMS INDUSTRIES trading at ₹1305.05, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹1351.7

The current data for DOMS INDUSTRIES stock shows that the price is 1305.05. There has been a percent change of -3.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -46.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.

26 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Live :DOMS INDUSTRIES closed at ₹1351.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DOMS INDUSTRIES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,384. The closing price of the stock was 1351.7.

