Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Today Live Updates : DOMS INDUSTRIES Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

DOMS INDUSTRIES stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1277.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1278.55 per share. Investors should monitor DOMS INDUSTRIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DOMS INDUSTRIES Stock Price Today

DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Today : On the last day, DOMS Industries opened at 1288.75 and closed at 1286.8. The stock reached a high of 1334.2 and a low of 1271.55. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high is 1434.25, while the 52-week low is 1224.4. The stock saw a trading volume of 59037 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST DOMS INDUSTRIES ORD share price live: Today's Price range

DOMS INDUSTRIES ORD stock had a low price of 1276.65 and a high price of 1294.10.

28 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST DOMS INDUSTRIES share price NSE Live :DOMS INDUSTRIES trading at ₹1278.55, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1277.1

DOMS INDUSTRIES stock is currently priced at 1278.55. It has experienced a 0.11% percent change, with a net change of 1.45.

28 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Today :DOMS INDUSTRIES trading at ₹1277.1, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1286.8

The current data for DOMS INDUSTRIES stock shows that the price is 1277.1. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, suggesting a decrease of 9.7 in the stock price.

28 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Live :DOMS INDUSTRIES closed at ₹1286.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DOMS INDUSTRIES on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 59,037. The closing price of the stock was 1286.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.