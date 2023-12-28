DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Today Live Updates : DOMS INDUSTRIES Surges in Trading Today

DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Today : On the last day, DOMS Industries opened at ₹1288.75 and closed at ₹1286.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1334.2 and a low of ₹1271.55. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high is ₹1434.25, while the 52-week low is ₹1224.4. The stock saw a trading volume of 59037 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.