DOMS INDUSTRIES share price Today Live Updates : DOMS INDUSTRIES Surges in Trading Today

DOMS INDUSTRIES Share Price Today : On the last day, DOMS Industries opened at ₹1288.75 and closed at ₹1286.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1334.2 and a low of ₹1271.55. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high is ₹1434.25, while the 52-week low is ₹1224.4. The stock saw a trading volume of 59037 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
DOMS INDUSTRIES ORD stock had a low price of ₹1276.65 and a high price of ₹1294.10.
DOMS INDUSTRIES stock is currently priced at ₹1278.55. It has experienced a 0.11% percent change, with a net change of 1.45.
The current data for DOMS INDUSTRIES stock shows that the price is ₹1277.1. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, suggesting a decrease of 9.7 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for DOMS INDUSTRIES on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 59,037. The closing price of the stock was ₹1286.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!