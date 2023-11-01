Hello User
Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Today Live Updates : Dr Lal Pathlabs sees positive trading day

2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 2364.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2426.1 per share. Investors should monitor Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Dr. Lal Pathlabs opened at 2370.9 and closed at 2364.6. The stock had a high of 2430 and a low of 2370.9. The market capitalization of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is 20167.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2684.8 and the 52-week low is 1762.7. On the BSE, there were 6358 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

