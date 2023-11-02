Hello User
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 2418.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2371.75 per share. Investors should monitor Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs

On the last day of trading, Dr. Lal Pathlabs had an open price of 2419.65 and a close price of 2418.35. The stock reached a high of 2438.3 and a low of 2361.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 19,715.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2684.8, while the 52-week low is 1762.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 4394 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Live :Dr. Lal Pathlabs closed at ₹2418.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr. Lal Pathlabs had a volume of 4394 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2418.35.

