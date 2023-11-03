Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Today Live Updates : Dr Lal Pathlabs Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Dr. Lal Pathlabs opened at ₹2383.55 and closed at ₹2377 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2475.2, while the lowest price was ₹2383.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20,411.91 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹2684.8 and a low of ₹1762.7. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 12,351.
The stock price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs reached a low of ₹2437.55 and a high of ₹2627 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.85%
|3 Months
|7.84%
|6 Months
|25.5%
|YTD
|8.97%
|1 Year
|-6.63%
The current price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock is ₹2612.9, with a percent change of 5.99 and a net change of 147.7. This means that the stock has increased by 5.99% and the price has risen by 147.7 rupees.
The current stock price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is ₹2484.65, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 19.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Dr. Lal Pathlabs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 12,351 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,377.
