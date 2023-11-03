Hello User
Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Today Live Updates : Dr Lal Pathlabs Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 5.99 %. The stock closed at 2465.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2612.9 per share. Investors should monitor Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs

Dr. Lal Pathlabs opened at 2383.55 and closed at 2377 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 2475.2, while the lowest price was 2383.55. The market capitalization of the company is 20,411.91 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 2684.8 and a low of 1762.7. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 12,351.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs reached a low of 2437.55 and a high of 2627 on the current day.

03 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.85%
3 Months7.84%
6 Months25.5%
YTD8.97%
1 Year-6.63%
03 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price NSE Live :Dr. Lal Pathlabs trading at ₹2612.9, up 5.99% from yesterday's ₹2465.2

The current price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock is 2612.9, with a percent change of 5.99 and a net change of 147.7. This means that the stock has increased by 5.99% and the price has risen by 147.7 rupees.

03 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Today :Dr. Lal Pathlabs trading at ₹2484.65, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹2465.2

The current stock price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs is 2484.65, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 19.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

03 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Live :Dr. Lal Pathlabs closed at ₹2377 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr. Lal Pathlabs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 12,351 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,377.

