Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Today Live Updates : Dr Lal Pathlabs Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Dr. Lal Pathlabs opened at ₹2383.55 and closed at ₹2377 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2475.2, while the lowest price was ₹2383.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20,411.91 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹2684.8 and a low of ₹1762.7. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 12,351.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.