Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Today Live Updates : Dr Lal Pathlabs Stocks Surge with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 2593.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2600 per share. Investors should monitor Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs

On the last day, Dr. Lal Pathlabs opened at 2474 and closed at 2465.2. The stock had a high of 2637.95 and a low of 2437.55. The market capitalization of the company is 21557.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2684.8 and 1762.7 respectively. There were 80,823 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Today :Dr. Lal Pathlabs trading at ₹2600, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2593.4

The current data for Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock shows that the price is 2600. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 6.6, which means the stock has gained 6.6 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend.

06 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Live :Dr. Lal Pathlabs closed at ₹2465.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr. Lal Pathlabs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 80,823 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2465.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.