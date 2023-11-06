Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Today Live Updates : Dr Lal Pathlabs Stocks Surge with Positive Trading

On the last day, Dr. Lal Pathlabs opened at ₹2474 and closed at ₹2465.2. The stock had a high of ₹2637.95 and a low of ₹2437.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21557.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2684.8 and ₹1762.7 respectively. There were 80,823 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock shows that the price is ₹2600. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 6.6, which means the stock has gained 6.6 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend.
