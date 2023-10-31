Hello User
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 2364.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2388.45 per share. Investors should monitor Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs

Dr. Lal Pathlabs, a pathology and diagnostic center, opened at a price of 2370.9 and closed at 2364.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2400.95 and a low of 2370.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 19854.13 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 2684.8 and a 52-week low of 1762.7. A total of 1513 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Dr. Lal Pathlabs stock is 2370.9, while the high price is 2400.95.

31 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price Live :Dr. Lal Pathlabs closed at ₹2364.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr. Lal Pathlabs had a BSE volume of 1513 shares, and the closing price was 2364.6.

