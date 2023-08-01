Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock soars as company reports positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 5646.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5690.75 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. opened at 5557.6 and closed at 5646.3. The stock had a high of 5706 and a low of 5557.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 94,561.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5660, while the 52-week low is 3996.1. The stock had a trading volume of 6810 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5690.75, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹5646.3

The stock price of Dr Reddy has increased by 0.79% or 44.45. The current price of the stock is 5690.75.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5692.15, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹5646.3

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5692.15. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 45.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5646.3 yesterday

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 6810 shares and the closing price was 5646.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.