Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 4.72 %. The stock closed at 5845.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6121.45 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Stock Price Today

Dr Reddy Share Price Today : On the last day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 5839.9 and closed at 5845.75. The stock had a high of 6137.45 and a low of 5810. The market capitalization of Dr. Reddy's was 101930.32 crore. The 52-week high was 5986.2 and the 52-week low was 4281.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 67987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5845.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 67987 shares, and the closing price was 5845.75.

