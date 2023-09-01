Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 5645.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5622.95 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Dr Reddy's opened at ₹5657 and closed at ₹5645.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5695, while the lowest was ₹5589.15. The company's market capitalization is ₹93,580.46 crore. The 52-week high is ₹5986.2, and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 23,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:03:26 AM IST
