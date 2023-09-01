Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 5645.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5622.95 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's opened at 5657 and closed at 5645.5. The highest price reached during the day was 5695, while the lowest was 5589.15. The company's market capitalization is 93,580.46 crore. The 52-week high is 5986.2, and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 23,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5645.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 23,466 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,645.5.

