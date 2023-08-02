comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 5646.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5656.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5557.6 and closed at 5646.3. The stock reached a high of 5706 and a low of 5557.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 94013.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5660 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 23810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:14:55 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5646.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 23,810 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,646.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout