Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 5646.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5656.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5557.6 and closed at ₹5646.3. The stock reached a high of ₹5706 and a low of ₹5557.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹94013.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5660 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 23810 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:14:55 AM IST
