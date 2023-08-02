Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 5646.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5656.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5557.6 and closed at 5646.3. The stock reached a high of 5706 and a low of 5557.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 94013.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5660 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 23810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5646.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 23,810 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,646.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.