Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 5664.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5652 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's open price was ₹5667 and closed at ₹5664.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5690.8, while the lowest was ₹5635.55. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is currently at ₹93943.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5706, and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 8977 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:00:16 AM IST
Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5664.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 8,977 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹5,664.15.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!