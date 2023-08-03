Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 5664.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5652 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's open price was 5667 and closed at 5664.15. The highest price reached during the day was 5690.8, while the lowest was 5635.55. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is currently at 93943.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5706, and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 8977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5664.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 8,977 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,664.15.

