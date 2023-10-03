Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 5425.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5595.35 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5430.05 and closed at 5425.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 5629.55 and a low of 5430.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 93,128.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5986.2 and 4088.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 10,987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5425.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had a BSE volume of 10,987 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,425.55.

