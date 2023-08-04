comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 09:43:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.7 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590 -0.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.2 -0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.15 0.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.5 -0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock surges with positive trading momentum
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock surges with positive trading momentum

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 5656.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5690.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5650 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 5734.8 and a low of 5622.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 94022.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5706 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 12472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32:35 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5690.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹5656.75

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5690.2 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 33.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% or 33.45.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:15:12 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5689, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹5656.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5689, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 32.25. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.57% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 32.25 in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:02:21 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5656.75, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹5650

The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is 5656.75. There has been a 0.12% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.75.

04 Aug 2023, 08:10:49 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5650 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 12,472 shares. The closing price of a share was 5,650.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout