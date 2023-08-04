Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock surges with positive trading momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 5656.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5690.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5650 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 5734.8 and a low of 5622.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 94022.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5706 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 12472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5690.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹5656.75

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5690.2 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 33.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% or 33.45.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5689, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹5656.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5689, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 32.25. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.57% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 32.25 in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5656.75, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹5650

The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is 5656.75. There has been a 0.12% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.75.

04 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5650 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 12,472 shares. The closing price of a share was 5,650.

