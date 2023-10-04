Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5578 and closed at ₹5586.75. The stock reached a high of ₹5583.95 and a low of ₹5450 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90872.47 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹5986.2 and a low of ₹4088.7. The BSE volume for the day was 7858 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5474.95 with a net change of 15.15, representing a percent change of 0.28. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a volume of 7,858 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹5,586.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!