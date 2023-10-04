Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 5459.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5474.95 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5578 and closed at 5586.75. The stock reached a high of 5583.95 and a low of 5450 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 90872.47 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 5986.2 and a low of 4088.7. The BSE volume for the day was 7858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5474.95, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹5459.8

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5474.95 with a net change of 15.15, representing a percent change of 0.28. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5586.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a volume of 7,858 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,586.75.

