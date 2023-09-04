Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 5578.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5615.8 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5649.95 and closed at 5615.9. The highest price reached during the day was 5649.95, while the lowest price was 5551.05. The market capitalization of the company is 92,835.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 8328 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5615.8, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹5578.2

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5615.8. There has been a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 37.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 37.6 points.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST Dr Reddy September futures opened at 5610.5 as against previous close of 5603.1

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5602.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 5623.55, while the offer price is 5626.65. Both bid and offer quantities stand at 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 2,880,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5603, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹5578.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5603, with a net change of 24.8 and a percent change of 0.44.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.47%
3 Months15.74%
6 Months25.7%
YTD31.65%
1 Year32.76%
04 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5578.2, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹5615.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5578.2 with a percent change of -0.67. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -37.7, which means the stock price has decreased by 37.7. Overall, the stock of Dr Reddy has experienced a minor decline.

04 Sep 2023, 08:22 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5615.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8328. The closing price for the day was 5615.9.

