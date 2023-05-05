Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read.Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:15 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy's open price for the current session was ₹4917.1. The high for the session was ₹4975 and the low was also ₹4917.1.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories opened at ₹4917.1 on the BSE and closed at ₹4951.55 on the last trading day. The stock's high and low for the day were ₹4975 and ₹4917.1, respectively. The company's market capitalization was ₹82,412.08 crore. Dr Reddy's Laboratories' 52-week high was ₹4960.95, while its 52-week low was ₹3787.55. The BSE volume for the day was 8742 shares.
05 May 2023, 08:15:33 AM IST
Dr Reddy trading at ₹4959.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹4951.55
On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy, the BSE volume was 8742 shares with a closing price of ₹4951.55.
