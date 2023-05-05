Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:15 AM IST Livemint
Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

Dr Reddy's open price for the current session was 4917.1. The high for the session was 4975 and the low was also 4917.1.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories opened at 4917.1 on the BSE and closed at 4951.55 on the last trading day. The stock's high and low for the day were 4975 and 4917.1, respectively. The company's market capitalization was 82,412.08 crore. Dr Reddy's Laboratories' 52-week high was 4960.95, while its 52-week low was 3787.55. The BSE volume for the day was 8742 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:15:33 AM IST

Dr Reddy trading at ₹4959.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹4951.55

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy, the BSE volume was 8742 shares with a closing price of 4951.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout