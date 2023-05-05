Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Livemint
Dr Reddy

Dr Reddy's open price for the current session was 4917.1. The high for the session was 4975 and the low was also 4917.1.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories opened at 4917.1 on the BSE and closed at 4951.55 on the last trading day. The stock's high and low for the day were 4975 and 4917.1, respectively. The company's market capitalization was 82,412.08 crore. Dr Reddy's Laboratories' 52-week high was 4960.95, while its 52-week low was 3787.55. The BSE volume for the day was 8742 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:15 AM IST Dr Reddy trading at ₹4959.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹4951.55

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy, the BSE volume was 8742 shares with a closing price of 4951.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.