Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 5459.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5413.25 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was 5474.95, close price was 5459.8, high price was 5497.35, low price was 5401.45, market capitalization was 90097.7 crore, 52-week high was 5986.2, 52-week low was 4176.85, and there were 4510 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5459.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 4510 shares, and the closing price was 5459.8.

