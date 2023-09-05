Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Dr Reddy's stock was ₹5560.05, and the closing price was ₹5578.2. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹5648.6, while the lowest price was ₹5560.05. Dr Reddy's market capitalization stood at ₹93948.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹5986.2, and the 52-week low was ₹3996.1. On the BSE, a total of 3003 shares were traded.
05 Sep 2023, 08:29 AM IST
