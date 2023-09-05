Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 5578.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5645.05 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, the opening price of Dr Reddy's stock was 5560.05, and the closing price was 5578.2. The stock's highest price during the day was 5648.6, while the lowest price was 5560.05. Dr Reddy's market capitalization stood at 93948.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 5986.2, and the 52-week low was 3996.1. On the BSE, a total of 3003 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:29 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5578.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3003. The closing price for the shares was 5578.2.

