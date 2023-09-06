Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing News

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5650 and closed at ₹5661.15. The stock had a high of ₹5650 and a low of ₹5565.55. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹92865.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 11850 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the price of Dr Reddy's stock is ₹5577.5. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating no significant change in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.53%
|3 Months
|14.86%
|6 Months
|25.67%
|YTD
|31.65%
|1 Year
|32.38%
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5580, with a percent change of -1.43. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.43%. The net change is -81.15, which means that the stock has dropped by ₹81.15.
On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 11,850 shares, and the closing price was ₹5,661.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!