Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 5577.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5577.5 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5650 and closed at 5661.15. The stock had a high of 5650 and a low of 5565.55. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 92865.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 11850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5577.5, up 0% from yesterday's ₹5577.6

Based on the current data, the price of Dr Reddy's stock is 5577.5. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating no significant change in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.53%
3 Months14.86%
6 Months25.67%
YTD31.65%
1 Year32.38%
06 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5580, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹5661.15

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5580, with a percent change of -1.43. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.43%. The net change is -81.15, which means that the stock has dropped by 81.15.

06 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5661.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 11,850 shares, and the closing price was 5,661.15.

