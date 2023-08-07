Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5689 and closed at ₹5656.75. The high for the day was ₹5710.9 and the low was ₹5640.05. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹93893.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5734.8 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The stock had a trading volume of 5527 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5670, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5648.1 Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's stands at ₹5670. There has been a 0.39 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change in the stock price is 21.9. Click here for Dr Reddy Dividend Share Via

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5672.45, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹5648.1 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5672.45. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 24.35, which means the stock has gained 24.35 points. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5663.85, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹5648.1 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5663.85, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 15.75. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5668.55, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹5648.1 The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is ₹5668.55 with a percent change of 0.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5682.7, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹5648.1 The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is ₹5682.7. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Dr Reddy Profit Loss Share Via

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5681.8, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹5648.1 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5681.8. There has been a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 33.7. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5676, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹5648.1 The current stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is ₹5676. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.9. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5649, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹5656.75 Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's has decreased by 0.14% or ₹7.75. The stock is currently priced at ₹5649. This indicates a slight decline in the value of the stock. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5656.75 yesterday On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5527. The closing price for the shares was ₹5656.75. Share Via