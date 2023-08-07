comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 10:39:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.15 -0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.3 1.1%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,513.95 3.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 615.1 0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 5648.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5670 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5689 and closed at 5656.75. The high for the day was 5710.9 and the low was 5640.05. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 93893.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5734.8 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The stock had a trading volume of 5527 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:45:16 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5670, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5648.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's stands at 5670. There has been a 0.39 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change in the stock price is 21.9.

Click here for Dr Reddy Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:30:51 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5672.45, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹5648.1

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5672.45. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 24.35, which means the stock has gained 24.35 points.

07 Aug 2023, 10:15:56 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5663.85, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹5648.1

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5663.85, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 15.75.

07 Aug 2023, 10:07:17 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5668.55, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹5648.1

The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is 5668.55 with a percent change of 0.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

07 Aug 2023, 09:45:51 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5682.7, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹5648.1

The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is 5682.7. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Dr Reddy Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:33:37 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:33:20 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5681.8, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹5648.1

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5681.8. There has been a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 33.7.

07 Aug 2023, 09:20:43 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5676, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹5648.1

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5676. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.9.

07 Aug 2023, 09:03:14 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5649, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹5656.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's has decreased by 0.14% or 7.75. The stock is currently priced at 5649. This indicates a slight decline in the value of the stock.

07 Aug 2023, 08:08:34 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5656.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5527. The closing price for the shares was 5656.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout