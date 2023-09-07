Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 5577.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5580 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., a pharmaceutical company, had an open price of 5560.05 and a close price of 5577.6 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 5637.75, while the lowest price was 5559.1. The market capitalization of the company is 92,865.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5986.2 and 3996.1, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 34,883 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5577.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 34,883. The closing price for the day was 5,577.6.

