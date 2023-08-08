comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 5648.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5650 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5649.1 and closed at 5648.1. The highest price of the day was 5688, while the lowest price was 5620.65. The market capitalization of the company is 93,909.98 crores. The 52-week high is 5734.8 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 15,787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:17:43 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5648.1 yesterday

On the last day, Dr Reddy BSE had a volume of 15,787 shares and closed at a price of 5,648.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout