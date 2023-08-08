Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5649.1 and closed at ₹5648.1. The highest price of the day was ₹5688, while the lowest price was ₹5620.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93,909.98 crores. The 52-week high is ₹5734.8 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 15,787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.