Dr Reddy's stock drops in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:21 AM IST Livemint
The open price of Dr Reddy's stock was 4915.05 in the current session. The highest price reached during the session was 4967.7, while the lowest price was 4887.05.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd's stock opened at 4915.05 and closed at 4936.9 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 4967.7 and low was 4901.15. The company's market capitalization was 81,599.57 crore and its 52-week high was 4987, while the 52-week low was 3787.55. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock had a traded volume of 1800 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:21:33 AM IST

Dr Reddy trading at ₹4895.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹4936.9

The current stock price for Dr Reddy is 4895.3. There has been a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -41.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 May 2023, 11:03:32 AM IST

Dr Reddy closed at ₹4936.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 1,800 shares and the closing price was 4,936.9.

