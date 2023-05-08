Dr Reddy's stock drops in trading today

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd's stock opened at ₹4915.05 and closed at ₹4936.9 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹4967.7 and low was ₹4901.15. The company's market capitalization was ₹81,599.57 crore and its 52-week high was ₹4987, while the 52-week low was ₹3787.55. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock had a traded volume of 1800 shares.