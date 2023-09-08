Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 5581.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5618 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

The last day of trading for Dr. Reddy's stock saw an open price of 5581.15 and a close price of 5581.15. The stock's high for the day was 5653.35, while the low was 5581.15. The market capitalization of Dr. Reddy's is currently at 93498.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, while the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 28499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5581.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy BSE had a trading volume of 28,499 shares with a closing price of 5,581.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.