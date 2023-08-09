comScore
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 5631.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5658 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (DRREDDY.NS) opened at 5631.05 and closed at 5631.45 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 5737.25 and a low of 5631.05. The market capitalization of the company is 94156.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5734.8 and 3996.1 respectively. A total of 35,713 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:03:26 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5631.45 yesterday

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 35,713 shares, and the closing price was 5,631.45.

