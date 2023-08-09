Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 5631.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5658 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (DRREDDY.NS) opened at ₹5631.05 and closed at ₹5631.45 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹5737.25 and a low of ₹5631.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94156.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5734.8 and ₹3996.1 respectively. A total of 35,713 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:03:26 AM IST
Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5631.45 yesterday
On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 35,713 shares, and the closing price was ₹5,631.45.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!