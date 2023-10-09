Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5425.0 as against previous close of 5450.85

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5478.8. The bid price is 5488.6 and the offer price is 5490.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 125. The open interest for the stock is 2,663,750.



Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes