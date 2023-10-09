Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 5421 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5484.35 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5425.0 as against previous close of 5450.85

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5478.8. The bid price is 5488.6 and the offer price is 5490.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 125. The open interest for the stock is 2,663,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5484.35, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹5421

The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is 5484.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 63.35, meaning it has increased by this amount.

09 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5421, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹5407.8

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5421. It has experienced a percent change of 0.24, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 13.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.2 points.

09 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5407.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 24,538 shares with a closing price of 5407.8.

