Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 3.68 %. The stock closed at 5658 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5866.4 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Dr Reddy's open price on the last day was ₹5670, with a close price of ₹5658. The highest price during the day was ₹5881.95, while the lowest was ₹5670. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹97624.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5737.25, and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 98332 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:08:07 AM IST
