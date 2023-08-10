Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 3.68 %. The stock closed at 5658 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5866.4 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

Dr Reddy's open price on the last day was 5670, with a close price of 5658. The highest price during the day was 5881.95, while the lowest was 5670. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 97624.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5737.25, and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 98332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5658 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the trading volume was 98,332 shares and the closing price was 5,658.

