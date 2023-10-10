Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 5421 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5484.5 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5420.95 and closed at 5421. The highest price recorded during the day was 5525.15, while the lowest price was 5407.3. The market capitalization of the company is 91,283.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5986.2 and 4176.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7777 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5421 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7777 shares. The closing price for the day was 5421.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.