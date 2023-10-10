Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5420.95 and closed at ₹5421. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹5525.15, while the lowest price was ₹5407.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91,283.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5986.2 and ₹4176.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7777 shares.
10 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5421 on last trading day
