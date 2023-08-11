comScore
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Drop as Negative Trading Continues
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Drop as Negative Trading Continues

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 5841.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5828.95 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5885 and closed at 5866.4. The highest price reached during the day was 5916.85, while the lowest was 5804.7. The company's market capitalization is currently 97212.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5881.95 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. On the BSE, a total of 33440 shares of Dr Reddy's were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:44:10 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5828.95, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹5841.6

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5828.95, with a percent change of -0.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.65, which means the stock price has decreased by 12.65.

Click here for Dr Reddy Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:36:50 AM IST

Dr Reddy Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.39%
3 Months21.67%
6 Months30.39%
YTD38.08%
1 Year37.89%
11 Aug 2023, 09:31:03 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:20:03 AM IST

Dr Reddy August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 5874.85

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5851.15. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, indicating a lack of current buying and selling interest. The open interest is at 3,178,250, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5841.6, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹5866.4

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5841.6 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -24.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.42% and has dropped by 24.8.

11 Aug 2023, 08:18:50 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5866.4 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 33,440 shares, and the closing price was 5,866.4.

