Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Drop as Negative Trading Continues

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5885 and closed at ₹5866.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5916.85, while the lowest was ₹5804.7. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹97212.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5881.95 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. On the BSE, a total of 33440 shares of Dr Reddy's were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5828.95, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹5841.6 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5828.95, with a percent change of -0.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.65, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹12.65. Click here for Dr Reddy Profit Loss Share Via

Dr Reddy Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.39% 3 Months 21.67% 6 Months 30.39% YTD 38.08% 1 Year 37.89% Share Via

Dr Reddy August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 5874.85 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5851.15. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, indicating a lack of current buying and selling interest. The open interest is at 3,178,250, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5841.6, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹5866.4 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5841.6 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -24.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.42% and has dropped by ₹24.8. Share Via

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5866.4 yesterday On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 33,440 shares, and the closing price was ₹5,866.4. Share Via