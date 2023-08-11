Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Drop as Negative Trading Continues

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5885 and closed at ₹5866.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5916.85, while the lowest was ₹5804.7. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹97212.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5881.95 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. On the BSE, a total of 33440 shares of Dr Reddy's were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5828.95, with a percent change of -0.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.65, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹12.65.
Click here for Dr Reddy Profit Loss
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.39%
|3 Months
|21.67%
|6 Months
|30.39%
|YTD
|38.08%
|1 Year
|37.89%
Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5851.15. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, indicating a lack of current buying and selling interest. The open interest is at 3,178,250, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5841.6 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -24.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.42% and has dropped by ₹24.8.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 33,440 shares, and the closing price was ₹5,866.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!