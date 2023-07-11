Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5164.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's 5156

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5164.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹5156 Dr Reddy's stock closed at ₹5164.2 today, with a net change of 8.2 and a percent change of 0.16. Yesterday's closing price was ₹5156. Based on this data, the stock had a slight increase in value today.

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5165.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5165.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5171.15, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5171.15. There has been a 0.29 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15.15, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5170, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5170. There has been a 0.27% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 14. Click here for Dr Reddy Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5176.25, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5176.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 20.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5172.2, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is ₹5172.2 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 16.2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5176.75, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current data shows that the stock price of Dr Reddy has increased by 0.4% or ₹20.75. The stock is currently priced at ₹5176.75.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5175, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹5156 Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is ₹5175. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹19. Click here for Dr Reddy Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5180.35, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5180.35, which represents a 0.47% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 24.35.

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5176.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current data shows that the stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5176.85. There has been a 0.4 percent change, with a net change of 20.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5178.75, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5178.75, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 22.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.44% or ₹22.75 compared to the previous trading day.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5178.2, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5178.2. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 22.2. Click here for Dr Reddy AGM

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5180.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5180.8, with a net change of 24.8 and a percent change of 0.48. This suggests that the stock has increased slightly in value.

Dr Reddy Live Updates

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5182.75, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹5156 Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at ₹5182.75, representing a percent change of 0.52% and a net change of 26.75.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5182.15, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is ₹5182.15. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹26.15.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5182.45, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5182.45 with a percent change of 0.51. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 26.45, indicating an overall positive movement. Click here for Dr Reddy News

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5181, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5181. There has been a 0.48 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25. This means that the stock price has increased by ₹25.

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5191.55, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5191.55 with a percent change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.69% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹35.55, which means it has gained ₹35.55 in value.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5195.05, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹5156.0 The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the stock price is ₹5195.05. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 39.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5203.4, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is ₹5203.4. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 47.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹47.4. Click here for Dr Reddy Dividend

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5191.25, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5191.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.68, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 35.25, further emphasizing the positive movement in the stock.

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5197.45, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹5156 The stock price of Dr Reddy has increased by 0.8%, resulting in a net change of ₹41.45. The current stock price is ₹5197.45.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5200.35, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5200.35, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 44.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.86% from its previous price, resulting in a net increase of ₹44.35.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5193.15, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5193.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 37.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market. Click here for Dr Reddy Profit Loss

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5167.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹5156 The stock price of Dr Reddy has increased by 0.23% or ₹11.75, reaching a current price of ₹5167.75.

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5121.05, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5121.05. There has been a decrease of 0.68% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -34.95.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5145.55, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹5182.3 The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is ₹5145.55 with a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -36.75, which means the stock has decreased by ₹36.75.