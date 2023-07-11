Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5164.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's 5156

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 5156 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5164.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was 5254.95 and the close price was 5182.3. The high for the day was 5254.95 and the low was 5145.55. The market capitalization is 85510.99 crores. The 52-week high is 5272.35 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5164.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹5156

Dr Reddy's stock closed at 5164.2 today, with a net change of 8.2 and a percent change of 0.16. Yesterday's closing price was 5156. Based on this data, the stock had a slight increase in value today.

11 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5165.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5165.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5171.15, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5171.15. There has been a 0.29 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15.15, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5170, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5170. There has been a 0.27% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 14.

11 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5176.25, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5176.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 20.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5172.2, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5172.2 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 16.2.

11 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5176.75, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current data shows that the stock price of Dr Reddy has increased by 0.4% or 20.75. The stock is currently priced at 5176.75.

11 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5175, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹5156

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5175. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 19.

11 Jul 2023, 01:31 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5180.35, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5180.35, which represents a 0.47% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 24.35.

11 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5176.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current data shows that the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5176.85. There has been a 0.4 percent change, with a net change of 20.85.

11 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5178.75, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5178.75, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 22.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.44% or 22.75 compared to the previous trading day.

11 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5178.2, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5178.2. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 22.2.

11 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5180.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5180.8, with a net change of 24.8 and a percent change of 0.48. This suggests that the stock has increased slightly in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5182.75, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹5156

Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at 5182.75, representing a percent change of 0.52% and a net change of 26.75.

11 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5182.15, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5182.15. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.15.

11 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5182.45, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5182.45 with a percent change of 0.51. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 26.45, indicating an overall positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5181, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5181. There has been a 0.48 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25. This means that the stock price has increased by 25.

11 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5191.55, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5191.55 with a percent change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.69% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 35.55, which means it has gained 35.55 in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5195.05, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹5156.0

The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the stock price is 5195.05. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 39.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5203.4, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5203.4. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 47.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 47.4.

11 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5191.25, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5191.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.68, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 35.25, further emphasizing the positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5197.45, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹5156

The stock price of Dr Reddy has increased by 0.8%, resulting in a net change of 41.45. The current stock price is 5197.45.

11 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5200.35, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5200.35, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 44.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.86% from its previous price, resulting in a net increase of 44.35.

11 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5193.15, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5193.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 37.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5167.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹5156

The stock price of Dr Reddy has increased by 0.23% or 11.75, reaching a current price of 5167.75.

11 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5121.05, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5121.05. There has been a decrease of 0.68% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -34.95.

11 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5145.55, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹5182.3

The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5145.55 with a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -36.75, which means the stock has decreased by 36.75.

11 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5182.3 yesterday

On the last day, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had a trading volume of 3582 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 5182.3.

