Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plunges as company faces setbacks

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 5496.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5477.25 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5475.05 and closed at 5496.3. The high for the day was 5485.3, while the low was 5425.8. The market capitalization of the company is 91162.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, and the 52-week low is 4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 8078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5477.25, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹5496.3

The current data for Dr. Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5477.25. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.05, suggesting a decrease of 19.05 in the stock's price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5496.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy's shares was 8078 shares, and the closing price for the shares was 5496.3.

