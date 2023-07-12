comScore
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5195.9, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 5164.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5195.9 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Dr Reddy's opened at 5121.05 and closed at 5156. The stock had a high of 5214.8 and a low of 5111.4. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 85820.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.35, while the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 5798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:19:40 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5195.9, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

Today, the closing price of Dr Reddy stock was 5195.9, which represents a 0.61% increase from yesterday's closing price of 5164.2. This translates to a net change of 31.7 points.

12 Jul 2023, 03:17:26 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5186.65, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5186.65 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 22.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 03:00:55 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5183.85, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at 5183.85 with a 0.38% increase in the price. The net change in the stock price is 19.65.

12 Jul 2023, 02:48:08 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5185.8, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at 5185.8, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 21.6.

12 Jul 2023, 02:35:47 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5180.4, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5180.4. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 16.2, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:22:52 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5187.7, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5187.7 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 23.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.46% and has seen a net increase of 23.5.

12 Jul 2023, 02:00:11 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5184.55, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5184.55, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 20.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:52:05 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5184.25, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5184.25, and it has experienced a percent change of 0.39. This means the stock price has increased by 0.39% compared to the previous trading day. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is 20.05, indicating that the stock has gained 20.05 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:30:58 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5180.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5180.25 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 16.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the value has increased by 16.05.

12 Jul 2023, 01:02:15 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5175, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5175 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 10.8.

12 Jul 2023, 12:51:11 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5172.05, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5172.05 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 7.85. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15% and the net change in price is 7.85.

12 Jul 2023, 12:32:19 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5166.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr. Reddy's is 5166.5 with a minimal percent change of 0.04. The net change in the stock price is 2.3.

12 Jul 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

12 Jul 2023, 12:24:31 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5166.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5166.5 with a percent change of 0.04%. The net change in the stock price is 2.3.

12 Jul 2023, 12:03:03 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5172, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

Based on the given data, the current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5172. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 7.8 units.

12 Jul 2023, 11:51:54 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5177, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5177 with a percent change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.8, indicating that it has increased by 12.8 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:32:13 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5170.3, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5170.3, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:20:31 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5175.05, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5175.05 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 10.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% and by 10.85 compared to the previous trading session.

12 Jul 2023, 11:04:36 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5183, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5183. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:51:11 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5177.7, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a price of 5177.7. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.26, indicating a small increase in value. The net change for the stock is 13.5, suggesting a positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 10:34:20 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5175.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5175.5. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.3, further suggesting that the stock has seen a positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 10:20:07 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5171.1, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5171.1 with a net change of 6.9 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:06:44 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5188.25, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current price of Dr Reddy stock is 5188.25, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 24.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:50:56 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5162.2, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

12 Jul 2023, 09:30:07 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5150.55, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5150.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.65, suggesting a decline of 13.65.

12 Jul 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

12 Jul 2023, 09:15:53 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5150, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5150 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -14.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.

12 Jul 2023, 09:05:41 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5164.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹5156

The current data of Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5164.2, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 8.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:23:18 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5156 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5798. The closing price for the shares was 5156.

