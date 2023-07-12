Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5195.9, up 0.61% from yesterday's 5164.2

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5195.9, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 Today, the closing price of Dr Reddy stock was ₹5195.9, which represents a 0.61% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹5164.2. This translates to a net change of 31.7 points.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5186.65, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5186.65 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 22.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5183.85, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at ₹5183.85 with a 0.38% increase in the price. The net change in the stock price is ₹19.65. Click here for Dr Reddy Key Metrics

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5185.8, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at ₹5185.8, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 21.6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5180.4, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5180.4. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 16.2, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5187.7, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5187.7 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 23.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.46% and has seen a net increase of ₹23.5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5184.55, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5184.55, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 20.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. Click here for Dr Reddy Board Meetings

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5184.25, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is ₹5184.25, and it has experienced a percent change of 0.39. This means the stock price has increased by 0.39% compared to the previous trading day. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is 20.05, indicating that the stock has gained 20.05 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5180.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5180.25 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 16.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the value has increased by ₹16.05.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5175, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5175 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 10.8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5172.05, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5172.05 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 7.85. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15% and the net change in price is 7.85. Click here for Dr Reddy AGM

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5166.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr. Reddy's is ₹5166.5 with a minimal percent change of 0.04. The net change in the stock price is 2.3.

Dr Reddy Live Updates

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5166.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5166.5 with a percent change of 0.04%. The net change in the stock price is 2.3.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5172, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 Based on the given data, the current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5172. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 7.8 units.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5177, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is ₹5177 with a percent change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.8, indicating that it has increased by 12.8 points. Click here for Dr Reddy News

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5170.3, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is ₹5170.3, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5175.05, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5175.05 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 10.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% and by ₹10.85 compared to the previous trading session.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5183, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is ₹5183. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5177.7, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a price of ₹5177.7. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.26, indicating a small increase in value. The net change for the stock is 13.5, suggesting a positive movement. Click here for Dr Reddy Dividend

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5175.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5175.5. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.3, further suggesting that the stock has seen a positive movement.

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5171.1, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5171.1 with a net change of 6.9 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5188.25, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current price of Dr Reddy stock is ₹5188.25, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 24.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5162.2, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5150.55, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is ₹5150.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.65, suggesting a decline of ₹13.65.

Dr Reddy Live Updates

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5150, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹5164.2 The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5150 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -14.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5164.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹5156 The current data of Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is ₹5164.2, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 8.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.