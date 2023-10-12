Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

Hello User
Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 5477.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5560 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5487 and closed at 5477.25. The stock had a high of 5588 and a low of 5487. The market capitalization of the company is 92,540.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, while the 52-week low is 4176.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 104341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5477.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Dr Reddy's shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 104,341 shares. The closing price of the shares was 5477.25.

