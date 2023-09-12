Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 5612.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5627.4 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5582.35 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was 5661.8, while the lowest price was 5582.35. The market capitalization of the company is 93284.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, while the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 11516 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5627.4, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹5612.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5627.4. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 15, suggesting a positive movement.

12 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5582.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy's shares was 11,516. The closing price for the shares was 5,582.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.