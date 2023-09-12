Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5582.35 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was ₹5661.8, while the lowest price was ₹5582.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93284.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2, while the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 11516 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.