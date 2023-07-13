Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5144.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's 5188.35

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 5188.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5144.7 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5111.45 and closed at 5164.2. The high for the day was 5198.85, while the low was the same as the opening price at 5111.45. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 86347.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5272.35, and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5144.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

Today, the closing price of Dr Reddy's stock was 5144.7. This represents a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -43.65. Yesterday, the closing price was 5188.35.

13 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5140.3, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current data for Dr. Reddy stock shows that the price is 5140.3. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 48.05.

13 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5137.7, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5137.7 with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -50.65. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.98% and the price has dropped by 50.65.

13 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5148, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5148 with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -40.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5157.75, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5157.75, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -30.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5149.4, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5149.4 with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -38.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.75% and the price has decreased by 38.95.

13 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5157.9, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5157.9 with a percent change of -0.59. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.59% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -30.45, meaning it has decreased by 30.45.

13 Jul 2023, 01:50 PM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5159.7, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is 5159.7. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.65, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5162.9, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a price of 5162.9, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -25.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5170.25, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5170.25. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.1, implying a decrease of 18.1 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5167.15, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5167.15 with a percent change of -0.41. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.41% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -21.2, indicating a decrease of 21.2 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Dr Reddy's stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5170, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5170, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -18.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and the value has decreased by 18.35.

13 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5166.3, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current data shows that the price of Dr Reddy stock is 5166.3. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.05, which means the stock has decreased by 22.05.

13 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5167.6, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5167.6. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -20.75, suggesting a decrease of 20.75 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5170.9, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current data of Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5170.9, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -17.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.34% and the price has dropped by 17.45.

13 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5171.75, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5171.75 with a net change of -16.6 and a percent change of -0.32. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 16.6 points or 0.32% compared to the previous trading day.

13 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5177.7, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5177.7 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -10.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.21% and there has been a decrease of 10.65 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5187.4, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5187.4 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% and the net change in the price is a decrease of 0.95.

13 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5176.05, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5176.05 with a percent change of -0.24. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.24% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -12.3, indicating a decrease of 12.3 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5176.05, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

According to the given data, the current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5176.05. There has been a negative percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.3, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 12.3 units.

13 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5175.25, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5175.25, with a percent change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.1, indicating a decrease of 13.1.

13 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5170, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

Dr. Reddy's stock price is currently at 5170 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -18.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5175, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5175. The percent change is -0.26, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -13.35, showing a decrease of 13.35 compared to the previous trading day.

13 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5173.8, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹5188.35

Dr Reddy's stock is currently priced at 5173.8 with a net change of -14.55, representing a percent change of -0.28%.

13 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5195.9, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹5164.2

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a price of 5195.9, which represents a 0.61% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 31.7.

13 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5164.2 yesterday

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 4464 shares, and the closing price was 5164.2.

