Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Plummets as Investors Turn Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 5567.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5529.9 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day of trading, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 5599.95 and closed at 5567.25. The highest price reached during the day was 5599.95, while the lowest price was 5518.35. The market capitalization of Dr. Reddy's is 92,039.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5529.9, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹5567.25

The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5529.9, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -37.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.67% and has decreased by 37.35.

13 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5567.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was recorded at 3,499 shares, and the closing price for the shares was 5,567.25.

