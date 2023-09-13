Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 5612.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5698.45 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5627.4 and closed at 5612.4. The highest price reached during the day was 5719.1, while the lowest price was 5627.4. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is currently at 94,836.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for Dr Reddy's shares on that day was 16,970.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5612.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 16970 shares and the closing price was 5612.4.

