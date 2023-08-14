Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Rises in Trading Today

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5820 and closed at ₹5815.05. The high price for the day was ₹5837.3 and the low price was ₹5800.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96803.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5916.85 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 794 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5858.1, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹5815.05
The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5858.1. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹43.05.
Dr Reddy Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.07%
|3 Months
|23.81%
|6 Months
|29.41%
|YTD
|37.41%
|1 Year
|36.74%
Dr Reddy Live Updates
DR REDDYS LABORATORIES
DR REDDYS LABORATORIES
Dr Reddy August futures opened at 5856.5 as against previous close of 5856.3
Dr Reddy's is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 5820. The bid price is 5844.3 and the offer price is 5853.25. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest is 3221750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5815.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 800 shares and the closing price was ₹5815.05.
